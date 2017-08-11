Man killed after accident on property in Jo Daviess County

Authorities in Jo Daviess County say a man died following an accident while working on his property earlier this week.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an 82-year-old man who was injured.

Crews responded to the 1300 block of South Blackjack Road in rural Galena and found James Kosusnik injured. He was taken to the Midwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says Kosusnik was working with a end-loader/backhoe to clear debris on his property when he was accidentally run over by the end-loader.

An autopsy conducted in Stephenson County Wednesday indicated Kosusnik suffered a broken pelvis and massive internal bleeding due to the accident.