Freeport man arrested in connection with shooting

Freeport Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred last week that officers say was the result of ongoing gang violence.

Demario Williams, 25, of Freeport, has been arrested on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charges.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood and Grove streets around 12:20 p.m. August 3 on a report of a shooting. By the time officers arrived, the victim, a 23-year-old Freeport man, had already been driven to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Williams. On Thursday, members of the Freeport Police Department Gang Unit found Williams leaving a home in the 500 block of West Cottonwood and getting into a vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle at Main and Locust and arrested Williams.

Police say the shooting was not a random act of violence. They say it was the continuation of a feud between two local "hybrid" gangs that has being going on since 2012.

Williams is now being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $250,000 bond

The investigation into this case is ongoing and police say more arrests are possible. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Freeport Police, 815-235-8226, or Stephenson County Crime Stop, 815-235-7867.

