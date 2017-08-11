Fasmart robbed overnight in Rockford

Police are looking for a suspect after he robbed a Fasmart in Rockford.
Officers say it happened at the 3700 block of North Alpine at 12:30 Friday morning.
Rockford Police say that the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money.
After receiving a small amount of money, he ran away.
The suspect is being described as a 5'8' black male, weighing 140 pounds and wearing shorts and a white shirt.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.
No one was injured in this incident.
