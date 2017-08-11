Fasmart robbed overnight in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Fasmart robbed overnight in Rockford

Posted:

Police are looking for a suspect after he robbed a Fasmart in Rockford. 

Officers say it happened at the 3700 block of North Alpine at 12:30 Friday morning. 

Rockford Police say that the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

After receiving a small amount of money, he ran away. 

The suspect is being described as a 5'8' black male, weighing 140 pounds and wearing shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.

No one was injured in this incident. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.