Construction season in full swing

Summer brings a lot of things around for everyone, but one necessary thing that not many people like seeing is construction. There are a lot of projects currently being worked on with North Main street being the biggest and is slated to wrap up in 2018.

There is also work being done on Spring Creek Road and Harrison Avenue as well this summer with both of those projects being smaller than the work being done on North Main. The work on Spring Creek is scheduled to finish this November and the work on Harrison is scheduled to finish in the late fall.

There is one more project that is scheduled to start next week which is work on North Alpine Road and that is scheduled to finish next summer. City officials said they will keep all 4 lanes open throughout the winter months.