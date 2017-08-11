Special Discovery Center event for children with disabilities



Putting the focus on fun. That's what the Discovery Center is doing for children with disabilities.

The center is hosting "Mornings of Fun" on Saturday. It's for children with disabilities to check out exhibits in the center without the distraction of other kids.

The multi-sensory exhibits allow children to use different senses to learn about science and art.

"Kids are kids and they love to play. But sometimes there's just too much going on and those kids get easily distracted so this way they can focus more and really enjoy the experience with their families," said Corrine Sosso with the Discovery Center.

The next "Mornings of Fun" is Saturday Aug. 12 at 9:00 a.m. Some more good news, it's completely free.