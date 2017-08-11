Documentary made about Rita Crundwell scandal in Dixon

When a Dixon woman stole tens of millions of dollars from the city, it made news headlines all over. Now that story's been turned into a documentary.

"All the Queen's Horses" is about former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell and how she managed to steal $53 million. Crundwell used that money to support a lavish lifestyle. The documentary premiered at a film festival Wednesday. It's directed by Kelly Pope, a forensic accountant who is also a teacher at DePaul University in Chicago. Pope says she was drawn to Crundwell's story from the start.

"When I'm not teaching I go around the country and I interview white collar felons, whistle blowers and victims of fraud. And so I take those stories and turn them into teaching content. So when the Dixon story happened I thought, wow, this would make a great feature-length documentary," said Pope.

The film is only being shown at festivals right now but it could be on HBO soon if it wins an HBO documentary competition.