City of Rochelle could be in the running for a major car manufacturing plant

Jason Anderson is the Economic Development Director for the City of Rochelle. He says a 1,000 acre spot in the city is ready to go for major development.

"Rochelle is ready for whatever wants to come to Rochelle," says Anderson.

Anderson says three unnamed companies are interested in developing the site. It's believed one of those developments could be a major Mazda Toyota manufacturing plant.

"We're workforce ready, we're rail ready, we're road ready, we're utility ready, That makes us the most ideal location for Toyota."

Anderson says its location near I-39 and I-88 also makes it perfect for the plant. He estimates upwards of $50 million have been spent to prepare this site over the last 15 years.

"We've spent all that money on infrastructure on the promise that something like this would come to this area," says Anderson. "And now we're ready to handle it."

"When you see what this manufacturer is looking for it's a large piece of land, it's access to rail infrastructure it's the ability to move the product their manufacturing around the world," says State Representative Tom Demmer. "And more importantly a highly qualified workforce. That's something Rochelle and northern Illinois brings to the table in a very strong way."

While area leaders say Rochelle is the obvious choice for a number of reasons, a few issues could hold it back.

"If it doesn't happen it may be one of two reasons," says Ogle County Chairman Kim Gouker. One, the state of Illinois couldn't come up with incentives to match other states, partially because of economic problems and the budget. Second one would be our dysfunction and our high regulation and taxation."

Anderson says the next step in these unnamed projects is to have a site selector from these companies come out to inspect the area in person.