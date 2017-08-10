Oregon starts new era under Schneiderman

For the first time in 20 years, Oregon High School has a new football coach. Nick Schneiderman takes over for John Bothe, who resigned after his 19th year coaching the Hawks. Schneiderman was an assistant at Oregon for a few years before getting promoted.

"That's a smooth transition for the kids," Schneiderman said. "The entire program's not a complete changeover. But there are tweaks here and there."

The Hawks need to tweak some things after finishing 2-7 last year. In 2015, the Hawks were 3-6, so this group of upperclassmen is hungry for some success.

"We haven't had that many successful seasons in football," senior linebacker and tight end Jared Pottorff said of his time with the Hawks. "This year is definitely going to be one."

Coach Schneiderman has this group of Hawks thinking fast-paced.

"We have an urgency now that's a high tempo," senior running back and cornerback Reyes Carreno said. "We just go fast now and just ball out."

The Hawks open the season at home against Harvard.