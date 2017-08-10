City leaders give update on Rockford road construction projects

Construction season is underway, but when will some of these major projects wrap up?

City leaders say the major construction projects have stuck to their timelines and will likely be completed on schedule.



North Main is the big one: it's on schedule to be completed in 2018.



Spring Creek's improvement work will wrap up this upcoming November.



Work over on Harrison will also finish in fall 2017.



Another project is slated to begin Aug. 14 on North Alpine Road. The city says that will be completed next summer. Officials hope to keep all lanes open through the winter.