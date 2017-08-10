Rockford violent crime rate trends downward in 2017

Violent crime rates in Rockford are down so far in 2017.



That's according to the Rockford Police Department, which released the latest crime numbers to city leaders today.



Violent crimes include murder, manslaughter, sex crimes, aggravated assault and robbery.

According to police, those incidents are down 6 percent this first half of the year compared to the same time period in 2016.



Meanwhile, property crimes are also down 15 percent compared to last year.



Rockford Police say technology, new police tactics and more involvement in the community help drive down the numbers.