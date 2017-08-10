Better Business Bureau warns of solar eclipse glasses scam

Eyes will be pointed to the sky later this month for the solar eclipse, which is why viewers need special safety glasses.

"The most important thing to remember is to never look directly in the sun without the proper eye wear," Dr. Diane Boone, an ophthalmologist with Mercyhealth said.

But, the Rockford Better Business Bureau says it has a warning for consumers.

"The sun goes up, the sun goes down and so do scammers and they've latched onto the solar eclipse," Dennis Horton, the director of the Rockford Better Business Bureau said.

The BBB said it's a speedy way for scammers to make a quick buck. Horton said scam artists are stealing a certified safety label from online and putting that label on fake glasses which makes them seem real.

"It isn't so much losing your money to a scam artist, you could be doing some serious damage to your eyes and something that might be irreparable," Horton said.

That's because looking into the sun without proper protection can damage the cones and rods in the eyes.

Boone said that could cause someone to go blind.

"The damage is usually permanent and then there's nothing we can do to reverse it," Boone said. "So, that's why it's always better to be safe than sorry."



The BBB is advising shoppers to buy their viewing glasses from a list of approved retailers. Those can be found in their database at http://ask.bbb.org.