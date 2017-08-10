Applebee's to close over 100 restaurants

The parent company of Applebee’s announced Thursday that it plans to close over 100 restaurants following a disappointing second quarter.

In a release, company DineEquity says they plan on closing around 105 to 135 restaurants. The company had previously expected to shut down approximately 40 to 60 restaurants.

DineEquity says they also want to open 20 and 30 new restaurants, most of them internationally.

The company also owns IHOP and says they plan on closing between 20 and 25 of those locations, while opening 80 to 95 new restaurants globally, most of them in the U.S.

DineEquity has not announced which locations will be closing.

Locally, there are two Applebee's locations in Rockford and one in Belvidere.