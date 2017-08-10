Strong to severe storms possible this evening

*Severe Thunderstorm Watch* issued for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties until 9:00 PM. Strong winds and large hail are threats this evening, in addition to brief downpours. A Watch means severe weather is possible within the area under the watch, so stay alert and be ready to take action in case severe thunderstorms develop.

Scattered thunderstorms will move from west to east from Iowa to Illinois throughout the evening. These storms are on the stronger end, and a few of the scattered storms may be severe. The storms should be exiting the area by 7 pm this evening, progressing toward Chicago into the overnight hours.

A cold front sparking the storms slides through tonight, dropping highs into the upper 70's for Friday and the weekend. The weather remains dry behind the front.

Have your weather radio or weather app handy and listen for alerts. You can also track the storms with our Interactive Radar, which also displays alerts and warnings.