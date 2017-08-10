RPS 205 to destroy unclaimed records

?Rockford Public Schools will destroy temporary records of students who were born in 1989 and enrolled in special education. Parents, guardians or former students, now adults, have the rights to copies or originals of records prior to their destruction.



The district is required by law to keep these temporary records a minimum of five years after a student leaves the district. Once that time frame passes, the district offers records to parents, guardians or former students. Any unclaimed records are then destroyed.



The records may benefit the student and/or parents, because they be needed later to certify eligibility for certain government services and aid, including those offered by the Social Security Administration and the Illinois Department of Rehabilitation Services.



Contact the RPS 205 special education records department by August 28, 2017 for more information, including how to obtain these records: 815-966-5256.?