More full-time workers taking on second job

About a third of workers, 32 percent, are now earning extra money with a side job.

That is according to a new Career Builder study. That is up 3 percent from last year.

Popular side jobs include dog walking, babysitting, bartending and blogging.

The study found more women than men are taking on extra work: 35 percent of women have a side job compared to 28 percent of men.

One in four workers making over $75,000 a year have a gig outside of their full time job, as do 19 percent of those making over $100,000.