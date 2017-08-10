Rochelle among cities considered for Toyota-Mazda plant; could bring 4,000 jobs

The City of Rochelle is among a list of locations being considered for a Toyota-Mazda automobile manufacturing plant that could bring as many as 4,000 jobs to the area.

"This is a game-changer," Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said. "This isn't just about Rochelle. This is about eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois."

The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois is one of 11 states being considered and developers are considering DeKalb and Rochelle because of their locations along Interstate 88.

Anderson said the city is working on multiple proposals for a one thousand-acre area of land in the city. When he heard about the possibility of a Toyota-Mazda plant, he said Rochelle is ready for that. Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer agrees. The 90th District representative said developers are looking at cities with strong access to railroads, roadways and a lot of land.

"There probably aren't a lot of sites that can deliver on each of those categories as much as Rochelle," Rep. Demmer said.

Toyota and Mazda announced collaboration for a plant in the U.S. last week. President Donald Trump tweeted it would be, "a great investment in American manufacturing."

Developers for projects like these usually spend 2 to 3 months narrowing down a location, according to Anderson who received this information from the Tribune report. He told 13 WREX the plant could be operational by 2020 or 2021 if Rochelle is selected.

