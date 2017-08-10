Mercyhealth sued over planned Crystal Lake hospital

Mercyhealth System is being sued over a hospital it plans to build in Crystal Lake.

Centegra Health System filed the lawsuit in late July in an attempted to block the hospital from being build.

Mercyhealth says the planned hospital will bring much needed services to the area and it is continuing plans to build the facility.

Mercyhealth says if Centegra successfully blocks the hospital, it will leave a 20-mile stretch with no hospital or minimal emergency services in the area.

The small, 13-bed hospital would be located the corner of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 6-1 to approve Mercyhealth’s application on June 20.