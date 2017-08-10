Rassmussen College launches new surgical program for students

Rassmussen college launched a new program is giving students who want to work in hospital operating rooms a hands-on experience.



Students in the program will be able to learn how to work with doctors during a surgery using the college's state-of-the-art suite. The college says this 21-month program will allow students to keep up with the growing need for medical professionals in Rockford.

There were over 1,000 job openings this year alone for surgical technologists in this area. And so we want to be able to open this program and provide those job openings to people.

The program begins in October and enrollment is now open. There are eleven spots left for this year.