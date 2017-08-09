RPS School to get expansion

One Rockford public school will be getting a facelift in the near future.
The school board approved an agreement with both its labor unions and approved a 2.7 million dollar addition for Carlson Elementary School. The work includes a 5,850 square foot gymnasium, kitchen remodel and site paving improvements at the k-5th grade elementary school.
Ten companies were present at the pre-bid meeting with seven of them submitting bids. Rockford Public Schools 205 uses a blind bid process and the lowest bidder is awarded the project. Stenstrom General Contractors won the bid with a submitted offer of $2,728,000. Other company offers were:
$2,749,692 - Scandroli Construction
$2,756,600 - Cord Construction
$2,789,100 - Rockford Structures
$2,975,000 - Poulos Inc.
$3,081,135 - Larson and Larson Builders
$3,122,000 - Sjostrom & Sons Inc.
All additions and renovations are expected to be finished by next summer.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.