RPS School to get expansion

One Rockford public school will be getting a facelift in the near future.

The school board approved an agreement with both its labor unions and approved a 2.7 million dollar addition for Carlson Elementary School. The work includes a 5,850 square foot gymnasium, kitchen remodel and site paving improvements at the k-5th grade elementary school.

Ten companies were present at the pre-bid meeting with seven of them submitting bids. Rockford Public Schools 205 uses a blind bid process and the lowest bidder is awarded the project. Stenstrom General Contractors won the bid with a submitted offer of $2,728,000. Other company offers were:

$2,749,692 - Scandroli Construction

$2,756,600 - Cord Construction

$2,789,100 - Rockford Structures

$2,975,000 - Poulos Inc.

$3,081,135 - Larson and Larson Builders

$3,122,000 - Sjostrom & Sons Inc.

All additions and renovations are expected to be finished by next summer.