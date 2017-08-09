At 87, woman continues to show miniature horse at the Boone County Fair

The Boone County Fair is this week and among all the competitors, there is a special one.

Jeanine Homann is 87-years-old and still actively showing and driving her miniature horse at the fair.



She has been doing so with her family for 30 years. She says it keeps her busy.

"I said as long as I'm healthy and keep going I'm going to keep show," said Homann. "Because this little horse is almost like a person's dog would be to them."

Homann lives in Machesney Park but her little horse stays in the country.