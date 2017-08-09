Glow-in-the-dark race to take over Rockford

A unique night run in Rockford is coming up, and you'll never see another race like it in the area again.

That's because the Glow in the Garden 5K takes you through the Bruce Munro Light Show at the Nicholas Conservatory. The race is Saturday, August 19th starting at 8 p.m. It costs $30 and there's a dance party directly after. You can register through the Rockford Park District.