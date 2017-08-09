Find a special rock in Winnebago and get free food

Have you seen these painted rocks around the village of Winnebago? Well, you can turn them in for a free meal!

First Presbyterian Church and the owner of Anna's Pizza came up with "Bago Rocks."



If you find a painted rock around town you can turn it in to Anna's Pizza, Subway or Culver's for a free pizza, sub or burger. Anna's pizza says it's a fun way to spread community pride.

"One little girl turned in a rock yesterday and she was so proud of herself," said Brian Weavel, the owner of Anna's Pizza. "I think her statement was, 'Why does .Bago rock? Because we've got great pizza,' and of course I love that one."

There are about 24 rocks out around town.



Anna's Pizza says it'll keep circulating the rocks until September 1.