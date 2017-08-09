Drones becoming popular in real estate market

Drone technology is really taking off in Rockford's real estate market.

Realtor Brad Martin says he's been using drones to capture aerial footage of homes he sells for at least three months. He says buyers like the extra vantage point. According to Rockford Area Realtors, 73 percent of homeowners say they're more likely to list with an agent who uses drone technology.

"When we look at specific properties that sell really well we see what you see is what you're going to get," said Martin.

The FAA estimates there will be more than 1.3 million commercial drone pilots by 2020.