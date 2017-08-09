Belvidere North returns key offensive threats

Belvidere North missed the playoffs last year after making it to the postseason the previous three years. The Blue Thunder doesn't want to let that happen again. North returns several players from that team who are focused on getting off to a fast start this season. Head coach Jeff Becks says it comes down to the little things.

"We went back and looked at some of the games we lost last year that were close football games," Beck said. "Had we been a little more detail-oriented and consistent in our play, those outcomes could have been different."

Beck says they're working on things like taking the proper angle and cutting correctly. The offense showed it was capable of scoring points, tallying at least 24 points in six of the nine games last year. Callahan Diercks took over at quarterback midway through the season. He's back as a senior and looking to lead the way.

"[We have to] work together and keep each other positive," Diercks said. "Not bring each other down. We should always push each other to do our best so we can come out on top."

Belvidere North had a chance to qualify for the playoffs in the final week last year, but lost to Boylan. This year the schedule flips, and North opens the season at home against the Titans.