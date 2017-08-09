Hononegah trying to perfect spread offense

Brian Zimmerman implemented a spread offense attack when he took over as Hononegah's head coach, hoping that would spark some enthusiasm and generate more points for his team. The Indians had mixed results last year, going 5-4 in the NIC-10 and losing in the opening round of the playoffs. This year, they hope to refine the offense even more.

"The guys certainly understand the offense much better and their technique is much better," Zimmerman said.

The Indians return some talented players to the offensive side of the football, which gives the players a of optimism.

"I'm pretty excited," senior running back Dallas Washington said. "We have a lot of good talent coming back and a lot of good talent coming up."

Hononegah traditionally boasts a strong defense. The players on that side of the ball have high expectations for the offense this year.

"They'll have a heck of a year," senior defensive lineman Jake Hoper said.

The Indians will put their refined spread attack to the test in week one against Guilford.