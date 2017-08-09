Services set for Lee County teen killed in crash - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Services set for Lee County teen killed in crash

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
DIXON (WREX) -

Services are set for a 13-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lee County last week.

There is a visitation Wednesday night until 7 p.m. at the Dixon High School auditorium for Collin Francois. His funeral service is Thursday at 11 a.m., also at Dixon High.

Collin was in a car with his mother and siblings Monday, July 31, when his mother lost control of the car and crashed along Route 38 near Franklin Grove. 

Collin later died at Mercyhealth Hospital in Rockford.

