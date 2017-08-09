Madigan becomes longest serving state House speaker in U.S. history

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago) is now the longest serving state House speaker in United States history.

The Chicago Tribune reports Madigan surpassed the 11,893-day record of former South Carolina Speaker Solomon Blatt last Saturday. Madigan has been the speaker since 1983, with the exception of two years in the 1990s when Republicans took control of the Illinois House.

When asked for comment, a Madigan spokesman told the Tribune, "He's had a long career."

Madigan first took office in 1971.