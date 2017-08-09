Sleep experts: Children could be in for rude awakening when school starts

Several kids will get a rude awakening come the first day of school.

They may still be in summer mode but it's time for them to reset their sleep schedules and start thinking about back to school. The average amount of sleep that teenagers get is between 7 and 7 1/2 hours but doctors at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford say they need between 9 and 9 and a 1/2 hours of sleep. Doctors say kids can get into some bad sleep habits over the summer when they tend to stay up later.

"What happens is when school starts is they're not getting enough sleep because teenagers particularly seemed to have a delayed sleep schedule," Dr. Vivek Thappa, Director of Sleep Lab at SwedishAmerican said. "Their natural tendency is to go to bed later."

Doctors say the amount of sleep needed could vary per person but the average is 8 to 10 hours per day.