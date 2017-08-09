Two dead after plane crash in Wisconsin

Police on scene of a plane crash in Jefferson County, Wis. Tuesday night

Two people are dead after a plane crashed into the Rock River in Jefferson County, Wisconsin Tuesday night.

Officials say an ultralight aircraft crashed into the river near Fort Atkinson's municipal airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the victims are a 51-year-old man, who was the pilot, and a 16-year-old boy.

Fort Atkinson is about 20 miles northeast of Janesville, Wisconsin.