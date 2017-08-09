Teen girl killed in Ogle County crash Tuesday

One driver is dead after a two vehicle crash in Ogle County Tuesday afternoon.

Ogle County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the intersection of Route 26 and Henry Road south of Polo just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a traffic accident.

Authorities say 18-year-old Stevie Thomas, of Sterling, was driving down Henry Road and failed to stop her vehicle at the intersection.

A 42-year-old Polo man driving on Route 26 crashed into Thomas' vehicle. Police say he was not required to stop. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Authorities say Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other driver was taken to KSB hospital in Dixon for treatment to non-life threatening injures.

Thomas’ front seat passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Dixon, was also taken to KSB Hospital for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.