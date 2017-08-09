Boone County Fair going strong after more than 50 years

County fair fever is strong in the Stateline-area, and fair lovers will be passing through Boone county this week.

The Boone County Fair kicked-off Tuesday. This year is the 53rd year for the fair.

The Boone County Fair features fun for the whole family, including carnival rides, food stands, music, tractor pulls and, new this year, an alpaca show.

Saturday night, country music star Scotty McCreery will play a show starting at 8 p.m.

Fair organizers say they try to add new attractions every year to keep everything fresh and exciting for the community.

The Boone County Fairgrounds are located at 8791 IL Route 76 in Belvidere.

The fair runs through Sunday. Click here for more information.