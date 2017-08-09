Man hit with a gun in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man hit with a gun in Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A man is in this hospital after being hit over the head with a gun.

Police say a black man attempting to rob a man near the 2900 block of Charles Street shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 20-28 years old, 6'0'', 185 pounds, and wearing a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.