Man hit with a gun in Rockford

A man is in this hospital after being hit over the head with a gun.
Police say a black man attempting to rob a man near the 2900 block of Charles Street shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police describe the suspect as a black man, 20-28 years old, 6'0'', 185 pounds, and wearing a black bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.