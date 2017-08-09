Man hit with a gun in Rockford

A man is in this hospital after being hit over the head with a gun.

Police say a black man attempting to rob a man near the 2900 block of Charles Street shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 20-28 years old, 6'0'', 185 pounds, and wearing a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.