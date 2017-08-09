Roscoe Village Board approves police department plan

After years of heated debate, Roscoe is getting a new police department.

That decision was made Tuesday night during the Village Board meeting.

Village Trustee Robert Baxter says there is still more to decide with the future department, like whether it will get a new building or move into an existing one.

However, the price tag of $2 million will be the same either way.

The Roscoe Police Department is currently located in an old gas station.

Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans says the station is too small and if they had any more people on staff they would have to work in completely separate rooms.

Village trustee members expected a close vote, and measure ended up passing by a vote of 4 to 2.