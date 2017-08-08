Rockford Christian looks to build on two-win season

A two-win season doesn't always signify a successful year. But Rockford Christian went three straight years without a win, so last year's two-win season meant a lot to the Royal Lions.

"It's a learning process to learn how to win," head coach Brett Frederick said. "We've done a great job of learning how to work and improve. But there's another step to that."

That next step is closing out games. The Royal Lions were right there in a couple of their other games, but let chances to win get away. But the juniors and seniors with varsity experience look to apply those lessons this season.

"It feels great building a team who was at the bottom," senior lineman Spencer Patterson said.

The players appreciate the process it's taken to build a culture that values winning.

"It feels great knowing where we were and putting in all the work the past four years to getting where we are now," senior quarterback Noah Kellerman said. "To be with that the whole time really means a lot."

Rockford Christian plays its season opener on the road at Rock Falls.