Coming up on 13 News: Mayor McNamara discusses his first 100 days in office

Rockford Mayor Tom Mcnamara has now been leading the city for over 100 days.

The city sent out a list of more than a dozen accomplishments it says the mayor has made so far in his tenure.

Among them: the residential tree removal loan program which helps homeowners remove dead trees that they cannot afford to cut down.

The city also noted Mcnamara formed a new city leadership team within the first 60 days and says he created a position to help people who want to start or expand a business.

