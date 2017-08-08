Coming up on 13 News: Mayor McNamara discusses his first 100 day - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Coming up on 13 News: Mayor McNamara discusses his first 100 days in office

Posted:
Tom McNamara Tom McNamara
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Mayor Tom Mcnamara has now been leading the city for over 100 days.

The city sent out a list of more than a dozen accomplishments it says the mayor has made so far in his tenure. 

Among them: the residential tree removal loan program which helps homeowners remove dead trees that they cannot afford to cut down.

The city also noted Mcnamara formed a new city leadership team within the first 60 days and says he created a position to help people who want to start or expand a business. 

Coming up tonight on 13 News at 6 p.m., we will speak with the mayor on his thoughts about how the city is doing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.