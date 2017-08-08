Dixon City Council votes to fire city manager; mayor cites challenges, disagreements

Dixon's city manager is fired after a contested decision Monday night at a city council meeting.

City council voted 3-2 to end Cole O'Donnell's contract, who had been on paid leave since July 26, according to Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr. The mayor says he doesn't agree with the council's decision but said the majority felt challenges arose, including O'Donnell's decision to not sell his home in the Quad Cities and move his family to Dixon. According to Mayor Arellano, O'Donnell had been renting an apartment in Dixon for about a month.

O'Donnell's severance package agreement is 5 months salary and 5 months of medical benefits.

He was hired in 2015 after the city decided to restructure its government, after Rita Crundwell was sentenced to two decades in prison for embezzling millions of dollars as comptroller.

In the meantime, Dixon Police Chief Danny Langloss will step in full-time as interim city manager with no pay increase. Mayor Arellano says his lieutenants will fill in for his position at the police station.

The city is using an HR consultant to conduct a full, nationwide search for a new city manager. The city will also consider internal candidates who wish to apply.