WREX Stuff the Bus photos

The third annual WREX Stuff the Bus school supplies drive is going on today, August 8 in Rockford and Loves Park

Above are some photos from the event.

This year's donation drive is being held at the two area Valli Produce stores at 6550 North Alpine Road in Loves Park and at 5880 East State State in Rockford.

School supplies will be donated to students in Rockford Public Schools, as well as Harlem, Freeport and Belvidere schools.