Lowry Takes Packers' Praise in Stride

The Green Bay Packers kick off the preseason this week as they continue training camp to prepare for the 2017 campaign. Rockford native Dean Lowry has been in the spotlight this summer as he gets ready for his second professional season. He's drawn a lot of praise from coaches and teammates, but he's taking it all in stride.

"I don't think about it too much, it's nice to get that praise from your teammates and coaches but I think I'm trying to get better each day, going against our offense and O-line, it's made me better," said the Boylan and Northwestern graduate. "Having those guys and earning their respect is pretty cool."

'Last year, I was just okay or cool being a part of the team. Now I want to do something, I want to go out there and make my mark. Make plays consistently, not here or there, I want to go out there and be someone that's a Packers defensive guy that people know me for," Lowry said.

The former Titan and Wildcat registered sacks in back-to-back games last year as a rookie, and could see even more snaps with the defensive departures of Julius Peppers and Datone Jones. Lowry is slated to start at defensive end on Thursday in the preseason opener at Lambeau Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.