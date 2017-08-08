Family Dollar robbed in Rockford on Monday night

Rockford Police say that the Family Dollar on East State Street was robbed Monday night.

Police say that a man stole money out of the register after making a purchase.

The employee that was working tried stopping him, but could not.

The suspect was wearing a blue jacket with the words "Pele Pele" in white letters on the back.

This was at the Family Dollar on the 3700 block of East State Street.

An investigation is ongoing.