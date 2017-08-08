Group offers free roof repairs in Rockford, Boone Co.

If your home needs a new roof, a local not-for-profit could help.

HomeStart is launching two roof grant projects in the area, one in Rockford the other in Boone County. The group has $150,000 to renovate the roofs of homes that qualify.

Rockford applicants must live within the target area, which is bordered by Ogilby Rd, Main St, Cunningham Rd and Pierpont Ave.

There is limited funding and only 6-10 grants will be available. Applications will be available and collected at the HomeStart, 803 N Church St, on August 17, 2017. Applicants can come between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. To apply, you must bring copies of:



· Proof of ownership. (either a mortgage or deed)

· Proof of homeowner's insurance

· Income verification Please provide one of the following:

Most recent federal income tax form or verification of non-filing Previous month's pay

stubs, and/or Social Security award letter

Any other documents demonstrating what income is received by anyone living in the

home

· Bank Statement - checking, most recent month

· State issued photo ID

· Social Security card

· Utility bill - in your name including property address



Applications and all paperwork must be returned to HomeStart (803 N Church St, Rockford 61103) by that application date. After all of the applications are received, each application will be scored and ranked according to the program criteria. All applicants will be notified by August 31, 2017.

Boone County applications will be available and collected at the Boone County Administration Building, 1212 Logan Ave, on August 15, 2017.

For more information about the grant program call Brandon Kruse, Project Coordinator, at HomeStart 815- 962-2011; or call Ken Terrinoni at 815-547-4770.