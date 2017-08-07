August proclaimed Winnebago Buy Local Month

Rockford City Council had a special proclamation for businesses in our area.

"It's my honor as Thomas P. McNamara, Mayor of the City of Rockford, to proclaim the month of August 2017, Winnebago Buy Local month," said Mayor McNamara.

A long line of people curved around City Hall chambers, made up entirely of local business owners. The proclamation urges people to buy local products in August.

Mayor McNamara says supporting local businesses helps support the community. The Mayor says for every $100 spent at a local business, nearly half goes back into the community.