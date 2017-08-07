Fehr Graham offers local students opportunity to intern in their hometown

Retaining talent in the Rockford region. That's what an internship program hopes to do with engineering students.

"It's really to tap into the people who want to be here, as opposed to someone who's going to work a couple years, and then move on to L.A. or Chicago or something that," said Mick Gronewold, a project engineer for Fehr Graham.

Fehr Graham is an engineering consulting firm in the Stateline.



It's offering internship opportunities to keep STEM students in the area. That stands for science, technology engineering and math.

One of this year's interns is Drake Szyp. He spent the summer working on Mercyhealth's multi-million dollar hospital expansion next to I-90.

"I'm born and raised here," said Szyp. "So I drive, see all these sites, and I'm on North Main as well. I think it's really cool to tell my friends and family, 'I've worked on that job." and to see it all developed."

Szyp says he worked on boundary laying and staking the grounds of Mercyhealth's new hospital.