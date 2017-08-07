Rockford students all ears during healthy eating lesson

A new program comes to Rockford helping kids learn more about the food they eat.

The Farm to School program visited Haskell Elementary School teaching kids how to shuck and clean corn for a meal Tuesday.



The program goes across Illinois to help kids learn about and enjoy eating healthier foods.

"One problem that schools see sometimes is that the vegetables that they serve the kids end up in the trash, but with programs like this, we have really noticed across the state that the kids are more willing to eat everything that's on their plate," said Lydia Van Slyke, the Farm to School program manager.

All of the corn the kids cleaned was grown 40 miles away in Union, Illinois.