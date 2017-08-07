Rockford housing market enticing for young professionals

Some Rockford realtors say young professionals are helping the Rockford-area's real estate market.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median price of homes in Rockford is 60 percent less than the national average. Realtors say that's enticing for young people.

"They can afford to buy a home and for industries that are looking to recruit here, their employees can actually---most all employees will be able to purchase their own home," said Steve Bois, CEO of Rockford Area Realtors.

Local realtors say Rockford is in the top seven percent of affordable markets in the country.