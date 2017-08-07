Young professionals moving into Rockford housing market

New students in our area are part of a growing trend of more young professionals in Rockford.

"We've created kind of an ecosystem to continue to develop talent for our local industries in the region to thrive," said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Steve Bois.

Rockford area realtors say that's helping the real estate market.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median price of homes in Rockford is 60 percent less than the national average.

Realtors say the low cost of homes is the big draw for the new prosperity of young talent in the area.

"They can afford to buy a home and for industries that are looking to recruit here, their employees can actually---most all employees will be able to purchase their own home," said Bois.

Local realtors say Rockford is in the top seven percent of affordable markets in the country.

