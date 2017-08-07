Roof grants ready to help homeowners who qualify

A local not-for-profit is getting ready to help raise the property value of your homes.

Homestart is launching two roof grant projects in the area--- one in southwest Rockford and the other in Boone county.

The grants bring in a combined one hundred and fifty thousand dollars to renovate roofs of homes that qualify.

Homestart reps say they will be taking applications to assess how many homes are being affected before making their selections.

"We need to know where the numbers are. How many people are in this situation because we can't address it if we don't know what we're trying to address," said Homestart Executive Director Sarah Brinkmann

Applications for the grants are available at Homestart on Thursday, Aug. 17.

