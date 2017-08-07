13-year-old injured in Lee County crash dies at Rockford hospital

A child involved in a car crash in Lee County last week has died.

The Winnebago County Coroner says 13-year-old Collin Francois died at Mercyhealth Hospital last Wednesday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department says they were called out to a single vehicle accident at Route 38 and Hoosier Road in Franklin Grove just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 31.

The sheriff's department says the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Dixon, drove off the edge of Route 38, then overcorrected and rolled her vehicle into a field.

Collin and two other passengers, ages 10 and 12, were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and the two other passengers are listed in stable condition.

Collin's death is now under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.