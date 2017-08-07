Jefferson names Ambrogio new head football coach

On the first official day of high school football practice for the 2017 season, Jefferson announced Tony Ambrogio will take over as the team's head coach. Ambrogio replaces Ken DuBose, who was terminated last week just days ahead of the start of practice.

Ambrogio served as the offensive coordinator for the J-Hawks last year, and spent four years as Christian Life's head coach prior to joining the Jefferson staff. He led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances from 2013-'15, including a 10-1 campaign in 2014 that gave Christian Life a conference championship.

Jefferson went 4-5 last year, a big improvement on recent seasons for the J-Hawks. Ambrogio's offense helped the team score 42 points in a season-ending win over Harlem.