One arrested, one wanted for June home invasion

Rockford Police say officers have arrested one suspect and are still searching for a second suspect in connection with a June home break-in.

Around 1 a.m. June 7, officers were called out to the 1800 block of Ridgeland Road on a report of a home invasion.

Police say three suspects armed with handguns forced their way into a home and demanded money. The suspects then ran away from the area after stealing some personal belongings and cash.

Neither of the two men inside the home at the time were injured.

Last Thursday, police arrested Jaison White, 21, of Rockford, on home invasion charges. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Police are continuing to search for De’Von Hale, 26, of Rockford. He is wanted on home invasion charges and two failure to appear warrants. His bond is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Hale is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.