Rockford man charged with robbing gas station, CVS

Rockford Police have made an arrest in connection with a pair of armed robberies that occurred last week.

Police say a suspect attempted to rob the Circle K, 3819 Broadway, just after 11 p.m. last Thursday. Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon, jumped over the counter and demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk refused to open the cash register, the suspect ran out of the store and drove away from the area.

Then just before 3 a.m. Friday, police say the same suspect came into the CVS at 110 South Alpine Road armed with a knife and demanded money from a clerk. The suspect left the store after stealing an undisclosed amount of money and left the area in a light-colored SUV.

Steven Hanserd, 47, of Rockford, was arrested Friday in connection with these crimes.

Hanserd has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hanserd is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $250,000 bond.